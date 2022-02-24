Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 324,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,975,381. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

