Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 78,000 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 419.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $82,287,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 9,188.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,341,000 after buying an additional 1,891,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 33,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,167. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

