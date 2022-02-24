Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.07

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.07 and last traded at $54.29, with a volume of 2177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Get Pentair alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Pentair by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.