pEOS Price Down 34.6% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $700,169.58 and approximately $34.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.19 or 0.06807824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,591.21 or 0.99811147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048403 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.