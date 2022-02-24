PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average of $163.46. The company has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

