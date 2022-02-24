PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

