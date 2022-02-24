PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average of $163.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

