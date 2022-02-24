Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRDO remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 724,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $706.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

