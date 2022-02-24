Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PRDO stock remained flat at $$10.08 on Thursday. 724,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after buying an additional 193,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 180,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

