Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its Q earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Thursday. 724,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,619. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $706.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

