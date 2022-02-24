Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRFT stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.98. 364,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. Perficient has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,024 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

