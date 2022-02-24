Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.18-4.33 EPS.

PRFT stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.55. 11,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50. Perficient has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Perficient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Perficient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,024 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

