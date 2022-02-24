Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.18 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.
Shares of PRFT stock traded up $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 7,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.17.
About Perficient (Get Rating)
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
