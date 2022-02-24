Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.18 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 7,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Perficient by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,153 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perficient by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

