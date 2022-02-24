PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PKI opened at $173.37 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

