Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.84. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 8,476 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

