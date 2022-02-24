Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.84. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 8,476 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.32.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.