Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.57

Shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 156882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands.

