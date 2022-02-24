Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.82

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 2710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

