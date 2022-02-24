Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.60

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 119429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

