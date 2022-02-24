Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.45

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.45 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 82037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.44) to GBX 2,897 ($39.40) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($44.20) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($41.00) to GBX 2,650 ($36.04) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.28) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

