Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.31

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 1831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.92.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

