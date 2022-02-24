Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.41). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.39), with a volume of 724,292 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on PDL shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The firm has a market cap of £185.46 million and a P/E ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.54.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($133,278.93).

About Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.