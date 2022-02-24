PetroDollar (XPD) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $415,648.95 and $5.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

