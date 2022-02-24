PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
