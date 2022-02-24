Phala Network Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Phala Network has a market cap of $56.22 million and $9.54 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

