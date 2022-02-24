Phantasma Energy Trading Down 32.1% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $80,853.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.69 or 0.06753355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.12 or 0.99842426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00047969 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,003,000 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

