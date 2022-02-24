Phantasma Market Cap Hits $128.58 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $128.58 million and $4.85 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.66 or 0.99557033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00309855 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

