Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

