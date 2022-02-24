Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $209,334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

