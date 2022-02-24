Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

