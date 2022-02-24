PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.