Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

DOC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 230,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,357. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,777,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 456,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 119,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.