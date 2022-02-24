Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $334,805.93 and $15,222.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003890 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

