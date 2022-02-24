Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.58

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 99348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.