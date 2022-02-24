Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.05

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.
Several research firms have issued reports on PING. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78.
About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
