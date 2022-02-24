Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ping Identity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PING traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 957,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,857. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ping Identity by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

