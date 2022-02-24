Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.30

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 52299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

