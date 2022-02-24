Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $285.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $225.27 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $240.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day moving average is $183.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,764,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

