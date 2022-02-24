Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $240.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

