Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of PRA opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after buying an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

