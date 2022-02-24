Piper Sandler Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $6.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.
AEVA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.
About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
