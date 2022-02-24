Piper Sandler Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $6.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

AEVA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $237,560,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,076,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 1,546,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

