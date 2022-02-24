Piper Sandler Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $16.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.26% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

