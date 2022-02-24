Piper Sandler Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $163.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.97. 65,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.31 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $103.59 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

