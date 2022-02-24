Piper Sandler Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $10.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.