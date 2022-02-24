Piper Sandler Lowers WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $9.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $26.40.
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
