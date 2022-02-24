Piper Sandler Lowers WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $9.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

