Piper Sandler Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $335.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.09.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $13.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.15. 14,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,634. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $104,380,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.