Piper Sandler Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,440.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,750.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $178.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,291.61. 114,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,694. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,442.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,374.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

