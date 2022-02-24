Piper Sandler Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $65.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Nevro stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $182.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,461 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

