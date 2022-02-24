Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $202.22 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $202.22 million and $776,784.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00267158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00090752 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,459,830 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

