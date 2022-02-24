Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.51 EPS.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,212,000 after acquiring an additional 131,074 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.