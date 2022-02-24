Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.91.

PLNT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Planet Fitness by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

